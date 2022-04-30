SKI vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Kings and Surrey Risers: Surrey Kings and Surrey Risers will play against each other for the second time in the Jamaica T10 2022 on Sunday, May 1. Surrey Kings will have an edge over Surrey Risers. They defeated Risers in their first fixture by 30 runs. Kennar Lewis and Jeavor Royal steered their team to victory by scoring 41 and 46 runs respectively.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Overall, Surrey Kings are at the top of the table with 11 points. They have featured in seven league matches, winning five games and losing one match. Their only loss in the competition came in their last match when they were defeated by eight wickets.

Surrey Risers are at the bottom of the points table. They have won just two out of their seven league matches. Risers also suffered a loss in their last game as they lost to United Stars by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Kings and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs SRI Telecast

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India.

SKI vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on May 01, Sunday.

SKI vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Kennar Lewis

Vice-Captain - Sadique Henry

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kymani Wilson, Chadwick Walton

Batters: Sadique Henry, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Delbert Gayle

All-rounders: Brad Barnes, Warren Campbell

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal

SKI vs SRI Probable XIs:

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Andre Dennis, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas

Surrey Risers: Dennis Bulli, Christopher Powell, Chadwick Walton(wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Akim Frazer, Ricardo McIntosh, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Nicolas Lewin, Sheldon Cottrell

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here