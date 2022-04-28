SKI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 29, 12 AM IST

SKI vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Kings and Surrey Royals: Surrey Kings and Surrey Royals will play against each other for the second time in the Jamaica T10 2022 on Friday, April 29. Surrey Kings dominated the Royals in their first fixture against each other by eight wickets. Jermaine Blackwood was the star performer for his team as they chased 91 runs within 5.1 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Surrey Kings are at the top of the points table as they are unbeatable in the competition so far. They have won five out of their six league matches. They are coming into the Friday game on the back of an abandoned game against Middlesex Titans.

Surrey Royals have six points with three wins and three losses. They are third in the standings. Royals will hope to bounce back after losing their last game to United Stars by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Kings and Surrey Royals, here is everything you need to know:

SKI vs SRO Telecast

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Royals game will not be telecast in India.

SKI vs SRO Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKI vs SRO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 29, Friday.

SKI vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Kennar Lewis

Vice-Captain: Brad Barnes

Suggested Playing XI for SKI vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kymani Wilson

Batters: Leroy Lug, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Brandon King

All-rounders: Brad Barnes, Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Mccarthy

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Everton Oharo, Jeavor Royal

SKI vs SRO Probable XIs

Surrey Kings: Oraine Williams, Brad Barnes, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Patrick Harty, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell

Surrey Royals: Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon, Ryan Francis, Raewin Senior

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here