SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Caribbean Premier League 2022 match, September 2, 4:30 AM IST

SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals: In the third match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022, we have St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on Barbados Royals at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Patriots will be hoping for a turnaround in the competition following a dismal start.

They lost their opening game to Jamaica Tallawahs by 47 runs. Both the batters and the bowlers lacked rhythm. Apart from Duan Jansen, all St Kitts, and Nevis Patriots bowlers conceded runs at an economy of over seven as Tallawahs scored 183 runs. Chasing the score, SKN were folded at 136 runs. Andre Fletcher made a good start with a knock of 31 runs, however, the batter failed to convert it into a big knock.

Speaking of Barbados Royals, they are coming after a poor performance last year. The team failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they finished sixth in the standings. Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, and Quinton de Kock will be crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals, here is everything you need to know:

SKN vs BR Telecast

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals game will not be telecast in India

SKN vs BR Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SKN vs BR Match Details

SKN vs BR match will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre at 04:30 AM IST on September 02, Friday.

SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Thomas

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Devon Thomas, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Jaden Carmichael, Akila Dananjaya

SKN vs BR Probable XIs

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Akila Dananjaya, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Jaden Carmichael, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius

Barbados Royals: Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Quinton de Kock, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, David Miller

