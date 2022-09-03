SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders:

In the fifth CPL 2022 encounter, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be squaring off against Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park. The defending champions Nevis Patriots have made a horrible start to the tournament.

They lost their opening game against Jamaica Tallawahs by 47 runs while their second defeat came against Barbados Royals by seven wickets. In both matches, the batting unit lacked rhythm. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are currently reeling at the bottom of the points tally.

Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, made a brilliant start to the Caribbean Premier League. The team got better off Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets. Tion Webster was the star performer with a knock of 58 runs. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein took the Man of the Match award home for his four-wicket haul.

Ahead of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

SKN vs TKR Telecast

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders game will not be telecast in India

SKN vs TKR Live Streaming

SKN vs TKR fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SKN vs TKR Match Details

SKN vs TKR match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 04:30 AM IST on September 04, Sunday.

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain - Tion Webster

Suggested Playing XI for SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Jayden Seales

SKN vs TKR Probable XIs:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo(C), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Dwaine Pretorius, Joshua Da Silva, Jaden Carmichael, A Dananjaya

Trinbago Knight Riders: Akeal Hosein, Shaaron Lewis, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard(C), Sunil Narine, Seekkuge Prasanna, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

