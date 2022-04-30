SKS vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Japan T20 League 2022 match between South Kanto Super Kings and West Kanto Hurricanes: South Kanto Super Kings and West Kanto Hurricanes will be eager to open their account in the Japan T20 League when they will face each other on Saturday. Both the teams failed to impress in their first game.

West Kanto Hurricanes suffered a defeat at the hands of North Kanto Lions in their opening match. It was a below-average batting performance by the team as they could score only 64 runs in 14.4 overs. Hurricanes’ second game against East Kanto Sunrisers was washed out due to rain. With one loss and one abandoned game, West Kanto are second-last in the points table.

South Kanto Super Kings also got off to a poor start. They lost to East Kanto Sunrisers in the Japan T20 curtain-raiser by just one run. The result of the game was decided by the D/L method as the rain interrupted the match towards the latter half. SKS are reeling at the last place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between South Kanto Super Kings and West Kanto Hurricanes, here is everything you need to know:

SKS vs WKH Telecast

South Kanto Super Kings vs West Kanto Hurricanes game will not be telecast in India.

SKS vs WKH Live Streaming

The Japan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SKS vs WKH Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sano International Cricket Ground at 10:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

SKS vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wataru Miyauchi

Vice-Captain - Shubham Shukla

Suggested Playing XI for SKS vs WKH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Patmore, Anil Kumar

Batters: Aarav Tiwari, Wataru Miyauchi, Shubham Shukla

All-rounders: Sabaorish Ravichandran, Aditya Phadke, Vinay lyer

Bowlers: Gurman Singh, Piyush Kumbhare, Kazuma Sttafford

SKS vs WKH Probable XIs:

South Kanto Super Kings: Aarav Tiwari, Aditya Phadke, Alex Patmore, Rohit Kesari, Kento Yokoi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Kohei Kubota, Anil Kumar, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Luke Bates

West Kanto Hurricanes: Naotsune Miyaji, Tomoki Ota, Shubham Shukla, Masaomi Kobayashi, Wataru Miyauchi (c), Sora Ichiki, Vinay lyer, Raheel Kano, Kazuma Sttafford, Kakeru Ebisui, Takuro Hagihara

