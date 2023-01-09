'SKY ke Liye Jagah Nahi Ban Pai': Ex-opener Picks His India XI for 1st Sri Lanka ODI, Unable to Put Suryakumar

After pocketing the 3-match T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka, Team India shifts focus to the ODIs to prepare for the World Cup 2023. The series begins on Tuesday in Guwahati which will also see the big guns of the team getting back in action. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and KL Rahul, who were rested for the T20Is, will be back to face the Lankan challenge. But the return of the stars is likely to cause a selection dilemma as the squad comprises a mix of young and experienced players.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also believes that picking the playing XI won’t be easy for skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra tried to pick his line-up and came up with exciting outcomes.

“Ishan Kishan has recently slammed a double hundred so you cannot bench him. You cannot drop him and if he opens with Rohit, then there will be no place for Shubman Gill and we have to accept this fact," said Chopra while picking up the top-order.

The former cricketer further pointed out that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out after surviving a horrible accident, is not there but still the dilemma doesn’t end.

“Kohli will play at No. 3, it has been his forte. But for No. 4, the toss-up will be between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. The latter was the vice-captain in the Bangladesh series and has scored decently. Though he struggled in Tests, his ODI numbers are good. And also, a player who has been your captain and vice-captain in the previous series cannot be dropped so easily. And at the same time, Iyer has been absolutely outstanding in 2022 and his spot shouldn’t be altered. He is gold in the ODIs," Chopra further said.

The biggest takeaway of Chopra’s playing XI was the non-inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav due to the availability of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“Since Hardik Pandya is also available and his position at No. 6 is a no-brainer. Someone has to bowl from your top 6 and he is also the newly-appointed vice-captain. So, he is indispensable, which means there is no place left for Suryakumar Yadav," he added.

Speaking further of all-rounders, Chopra picked the likes of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, citing their abilities to bat. He picked three pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj to complete his XI.

Aakash Chopra’s XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

“Ye meri team hai jisme SKY ke liye jagah nahi ban pai hai (This is my team where there is no place for SKY). Sorry, SKY. I love you, and you know that as well. But keeping you out despite being in a good form is harsh.

“So, it’s going to be a tough call for the coach and the captain. They will need the courage to confront a player and convey that he will be dropped," Chopra further said.

