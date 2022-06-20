SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SL-A vs AUS-A Test Series match 2, June 21, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 am IST

SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SL-A vs AUS-A Test Series match 2 between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A: Sri Lanka-A will play against visitors Australia-A in the 2nd match of the unofficial Test series at Hambantota. After facing a thumping defeat in the first match, the Lankan side will try to redeem themselves in the upcoming match that begins on June 21.

In the first match, Australia-A posted a huge total of 379 runs in the first innings as batters Josh Phillipe (94) and Nathan McAndrew (92) stitched an impressive partnership on the second day. The Lankan Lions were restricted to 274 runs by the Australian bowlers and gained a healthy lead of 105 runs.

The visitors capitalised on their lead and put up another 212 runs on the board in the second innings. Chasing a stiff target of 313 runs, the Lankan batters perished as the Australian bowlers wrapped them up for 249 runs.

Sri Lanka will be eager to level the series in the next match. Kamindu Mendis will be hoping to get his first win as captain for Sri Lanka. Sadeera Samarawickrama was the standout player for the Lankans as he managed to score a hard-fought century (105) against a lethal Australian bowling unit. The youngsters will want to prove their case to be selected for the Sri Lankan side ahead of the official Test series scheduled to begin later this month.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A; here is everything you need to know:

SL-A vs AUS-A Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the unofficial Test match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A.

SL-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-A vs AUS-A Match Details

The SL-A vs AUS-A match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Tuesday, June 21, at 10:00 am IST.

SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Todd Murphy, Sahan Arachchige

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Udith Madushan, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka A Predicted Starting Line-up: Pabasara Waduge, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udana, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Udith Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia A Predicted Starting Line-up: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann

