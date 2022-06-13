SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SL-A vs AUS-A Test Series, SL-A vs AUS-A match 1, June 14, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, 9:30 am IST

SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SL-A vs AUS-A Test Series match 1 between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A:

An unofficial Test series between Sri Lanka A and Australia A is scheduled to begin on June 14. The two Tests will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Australia A easily won the first unofficial ODI match, but Sri Lanka A rallied to tie the series. It was a high-scoring game, with the hosts chasing 313 in the final over to win by four wickets. Kamindu Mendis will be leading the Sri Lanka A side for the series. They have included some exciting young players who have done well in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit. The Australian A side also has some amazing players as Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Josh Philippe will make the first squad.

Both teams have some excellent players in their squad and the series will be a cracking one to watch.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A; here is everything you need to know:

SL-A vs AUS-A Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the unofficial Test match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A.

SL-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A vs Australia A will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-A vs AUS-A Match Details

The SL-A vs AUS-A match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:30 am IST.

SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nuwanidu Fernando

Vice-Captain: Marcus Harris

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs AUS-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya

All-rounders: Todd Murphy, Sahan Arachchige

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Udith Madushan, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Sri Lanka A Predicted Starting Line-up: Pabasara Waduge, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udana, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Udith Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia A Predicted Starting Line-up: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here