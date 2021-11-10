>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens: After the longest format of the game, Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will now be locking horns with each other in a three-match Unofficial One Day series. All three matches will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The first One Day International between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will kick off on November 10, Wednesday at 2:30 PM IST.

Both the teams have performed well in the Test series and they will be hoping to carry forward the momentum in the 50-over format too. The two Test matches ended in a draw. Sri Lanka might have an edge over touring Pakistan as they are aware of the pitch and the playing conditions at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Kamil Mishara and Sadeera Samarawickrama were the standout players from the Sri Lanka camp in the Test series. Talking about Pakistan, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad led the side.

>Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-A vs PKS Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens game will not be telecast in India

>SL-A vs PKS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-A vs PKS Match Details

Sri Lanka A will play against Pakistan Shaheens at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 10, Wednesday at 2:30 PM IST.

>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kamil Mishara

>Vice-Captain: Abdullah Shafique

>Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama

>Batters: Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam

>Allrounders: Chamika Gunasekara, Agha Salman

>Bowlers: Vishwa Fernando, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad

>SL-A vs PKS Probable XIs

>Sri Lanka A: Chamika Gunasekara, Asitha Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanindu Fernando, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Himesh Ramanayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama

>Pakistan Shaheens: Saud Shakeel, Omair Bin Yousuf, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Salahuddin, Agha Salman, Mohammad Haris, Arshad Iqbal, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Khurram Shahzad

