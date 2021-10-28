>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial Test match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens: Sri Lanka A are all set to host Pakistan Shaheens for a long tour in October and November. The two teams will be playing against each other in two Test matches followed by three Unofficial One Day Internationals. Both the teams will be looking forward to the tour as it will help them in preparing for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be locking horns with each other in the first four-day unofficial Test match. The fixture will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on October 28, Thursday. Sri Lanka were recently up against Bangladesh Under-19 in a five-match ODI series.

The series ended with Sri Lanka delivering a class performance to script a clinical victory over Bangladesh by 5-0. The hosts will be hoping to replicate their brilliant performance against Pakistan too.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were last up against New Zealand XI in January 2021 in a two-match series. The tour ended on 1-1 as both the teams won one game each. However, the players might seem rusty as they haven’t played a competitive match for a long time.

>Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-A vs PKS Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens game will not be telecasted in India

>SL-A vs PKS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-A vs PKS Match Details

Sri Lanka A will play against Pakistan Shaheens at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on October 28, Thursday.

>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Haider Ali

Vice-Captain- Dunith Wellalage

Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Lahiru Dewatage

Batters: Pawan Pathiraja, Traveen Mathews, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva, Shavon Daniel

Bowlers: Dunith Wellalage, Vinuja Rampo, Naseem Shah, Arshad Iqbal

>SL-A vs PKS Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka A: Pawan Pathiraja, Lahiru Dewatage (wk), Shavon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Ryan Fernando, Vinuja Rampo, Wanuja Sahan, Traveen Mathews, Harindu Jayasekera, Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen de Silva

Pakistan Shaheens: Saud Shakeel (c), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris (wk), Naseem Shah

