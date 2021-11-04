SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial Test match, November 4, 10:00 am IST

>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial Test match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens:

Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be locking horns in the second four-day unofficial Test match from Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium from November 4, Thursday, at 10 am. The two-match series is currently levelled as the first Test between the two sides ended in a draw.

The first game saw Sri Lanka posting 141 and 144/2 in their two batting innings. Pakistan delivered a brilliant batting effort as they scored 324/2 in their only batting innings. Opener Saud Shakeel was lethal with the willow as he slammed 118 runs in 223 deliveries. The visitors will be expecting another standout performance from the batter to win the Test series.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka needs their players to step up. Apart from Kamil Mishara who hit 98 runs in the second batting innings, no Sri Lanka batter could score 30+ runs.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-A vs PKS Telecast

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheen’s game will not be telecasted in India

>SL-A vs PKS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-A vs PKS Match Details

Sri Lanka A will play against Pakistan Shaheens at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on November 04, Thursday at 10:00 am IST.

>SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kamil Mishara

Vice-Captain- Saud Shakeel

>Suggested Playing XI for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Kamil Mishara, Saud Shakeel, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Sahan Arachchige, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Khurram Shehzad, Asitha Fernando, Naseem Shah

>SL-A vs PKS Probable XIs:

>Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamika Gunasekara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kamil Mishara, Asitha Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya

>Pakistan Shaheens: Ahmed Safi, Arshad Iqbal, Saud Shakeel, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Qasim Akram, Agha Salman, Abbas Afridi, Kamran Ghulam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here