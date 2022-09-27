SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends: Sri Lanka Legends, last season’s runners-up, have been in superb form in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side have remained unbeaten after playing four matches and they presently claim top spot on the points table. The legends team from Sri Lanka will now be up against Bangladesh Legends in their next fixture. The match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Sri Lanka Legends had kicked off the second season of the Road Safety World Series on a promising note after registering a 38-run victory against Australia Legends in their first match. In the next encounter, Sri Lanka Legends got the better of England by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka Legends clinched an 11-run triumph against South Africa Legends in the third match of the season.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, have not been able to win a single game yet after playing four matches.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is everything you need to know:

SL-L vs BD-L Telecast

Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex and Sports18 channels in India

SL-L vs BD-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

SL-L vs BD-L Match Details

The SL-L vs BD-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday, September 27 at 3:30 pm IST.

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-Captain: Alok Kapali

Suggested Playing XI for SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Chamara Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Alok Kapali, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ishan Jayaratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mehrab Hossain, Nazmus Sadat, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Elias Sunny, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif (captain), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak

