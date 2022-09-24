SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XIs, Road Safety World Series 2022 Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends September 24

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends: On Saturday, the Sri Lanka Legends will take the field against New Zealand Legends in the 16th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The Sri Lankan team are absolutely dominating the competition under their skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan. They have won all three games. In their last game, they overcame South Africa Legends in a hard-fought battle. The bowlers stepped up and bowled superbly, limiting the Proteas to 154 after posting a total of 164 on the board. They took six wickets in total, with pacer Nuwan Kulasekara bagging a couple.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Legends were defeated by the South Africa Legends. They recovered to defeat the Bangladesh Legends in their following game. Rain caused the game versus India Legends to be called off. The Kiwis were supposed to play the West Indies Legends in their fourth encounter, but the weather once again ruined their plans. The game was abandoned before a single ball was bowled.

New Zealand Legends are in a mid-table position with eight points. They will hope that rain would not play spoilsport this time around and they could grab their second win of the tournament to gain some much-needed momentum.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends; here is everything you need to know:

SL-L vs NZ-L Telecast

Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

SL-L vs NZ-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

Advertisement

SL-L vs NZ-L Match Details

The SL-L vs NZ-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 pm IST.

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Gareth Hopkins

Batters: Ross Taylor, Sanath Jayasuriya, Aaron Redmond

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva, Jacob Oram

Advertisement

Bowlers: Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Isuru Udana,

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Line-up: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Dilshan Munaweera, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana

New Zealand Legends Predicted Line-up: Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jamie How, Aaron Redmond, Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Shane Bond

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here