SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's Road Safety World Series 2022 SL-L vs SA-L match, September 18, Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, 3:30 pm IST

The legends team from Sri Lanka kicked off the second edition of the Road Safety World Series on a promising note. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side have played two matches in the event and they have managed to remain unbeaten so far. The Sri Lanka Legends, in their next fixture, will be up against South Africa Legends. The match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, in their first match of this season’s Road Safety World Series, outclassed Australia by 38 runs. In the next match, Sri Lanka got the better of England Legends by seven wickets.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, had to suffer a 61-run defeat against defending champions India Legends in this season’s inaugural match. In the second fixture, South Africa Legends scripted a prompt comeback as they secured a convincing nine-wicket victory against New Zealand Legends.

South Africa Legends, with three points from as many matches, currently find themselves at fourth spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends; here is everything you need to know:

SL-L vs SA-L Telecast

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

SL-L vs SA-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

SL-L vs SA-L Match Details

The SL-L vs SA-L match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 18 at 3:30 pm IST.

SL-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanath Jayasuriya

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Suggested Playing XI for SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: Sanath Jayasuriya, Andrew Puttick, Dilshan Munaweera, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Johan Botha

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs South Africa (SA-L) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis , Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya

South Africa Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Thandi Tshabalala

