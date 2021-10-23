>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4thYouth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19: Bangladesh Under-19 will be taking on Sri Lanka Under-19 in the fourth Youth One Day International. The promising fixture will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 10:00 AM IST on October 23, Saturday. The match holds no significance as Sri Lanka have already clinched the series 3-0.

Sri Lanka Under-19 have been absolutely brilliant in the One Day series so far. The hosts have given the visitors no chance to shine in the contest. Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 42 runs and they followed it up with victories in the second and third game by one run and three wickets respectively.

The team will now be aiming at a series whitewash to boost their momentum ahead of the Under-19 World Cup. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing for saving their pride in the ODI series.

>Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will face Bangladesh Under-19 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla at 10:00 AM IST on October 23, Saturday.

>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pawan Pathiraja

Vice-Captain- Ashiqur Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam

Batters: Aich Mollah, Treevon Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja

All-rounders: Ariful Islam, Raveen de Silva, Shavon Daniel

Bowlers: Dunith Wellalage, Naimur Rahman, Ashiqur Zaman, Vinuja Rampo

>SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

>Sri Lanka Under-19: Lahiru Dewatage (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Shavon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen de Silva, Traveen Mathews, Harindu Jayasekera, Ryan Fernando, Vinuja Rampo, Wanuja Sahan

>Bangladesh Under-19: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rahman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Ahosan Leon, Musfik Hasan

