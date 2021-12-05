>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Youth ODI match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19: England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 are going neck-to-neck in the 50-over format. The two teams are giving a tough competition to each other and they are likely to produce another exciting game of cricket on Sunday. England will be fighting against Sri Lanka in the third Youth ODI at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 09:45 am IST on December 05, Sunday.

The first ODI match between the two sides saw England winning by 25 runs. The visiting nation easily defended 242 runs. The bowlers put up combined efforts with Jousha Boyden finishing as the highest wicket-taker with three wickets.

Meanwhile, playing the second 50-over game, it was the Sri Lanka team who came on the top. The hosts secured a massive victory by a margin of 148 runs to level the series by 1-1.

>Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Telecast

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Live Streaming

The 3rd Youth ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details

The 3rd Youth ODI will be hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 09:45 am IST on December 05, Sunday.

>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ranuda Somarathne

Vice-Captain- Dunith Wellalage

>Suggested Playing XI for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anjala Bandara, Alex Horton

Batters: James Sales, Shevon Daniel, Jacob Bethell

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Raveen de Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Benjamin Cliff

>SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Under-19: Vinuja Ranpul, Malsha Tharupathi, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (wk), Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne, Pawan Pathiraja, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew

England Under-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell (c), Tom Prest, James Rew, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Josh Baker, Joshua Boyden, Benjamin Cliff, William Luxton, Rehan Ahmed

