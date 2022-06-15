SL v Aus: Dasun Shanaka Meets Young Fan Whose Celebrations Went Viral After Sri Lanka's Improbable Win

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, made a young fan’s day by meeting him after leading the home team to an emphatic victory in the final match of the T20I series against Australia on Saturday. In a Twitter post, the Sri Lankan cricket board shared the photo of the young fan sitting next to his hero Dasun Shanaka with a bright smile on his face.

After Sri Lanka’s win, Shanaka has posted a video on Twitter where the passionate fans were seen celebrating. It was in this feed that we see the young fan, jubilant after his team’s victory.

Sri Lanka had lost the series after losing the first two matches. However, in the last match, the Lankans defeated the world champions in front of a packed stadium in Palakelle. Shanaka played a captain’s knock by scoring a blistering 54 of just 24 deliveries and led the Lankan lions to a famous victory.

As Sri Lanka chased down the huge total of 177 runs, the broadcasters captured the delight of the young fan, who was dancing and punching the air in unbridled joy. The home crowd celebrated in unison as their side emerged victorious after facing some thumping defeats earlier in the series.

Dhasun Shanaka was selected as the player of the match. In the post-match interview, Shanaka revealed how the Lankans had decided to play cautiously in the middle overs and capitalized by unleashing the big shots in the end. “It was a huge joy to me to be able to play an innings like that" he added.

The amazing win has definitely given more confidence to the Lankan side. They will be hoping to carry this momentum into the ODI series. Sri Lanka will take on Australia in a 5-match ODI series later this month. With the return of star players like Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva, the Lions will be hoping to emerge victorious in the 50-over format of the game.

