SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s T20 match SL vs AFG, November 30, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 2:30 pm IST

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan team: Afghanistan managed to pull off an exhilarating victory against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the series. This Afghani side was assisted a great deal by Ibrahim Zadran who scored a beautiful century as Afghanistan posted a total of 294.

Beautiful bowling spells from Fazalhaq Farooqui and Gulbadin Naib helped their cause further as they managed to bowl Sri Lanka out for a total of 234, winning the match by a huge margin of 60 runs. This Afghanistan side has become notorious for packing a punch recently.

This victory would have done their confidence a world of good. The 2nd ODI between both these sides resulted in a draw as the match was abandoned. Lance Klusener‘s men have done a tremendous job and are within touching distance of winning this ODI series.

Sri Lanka would want to put that huge loss in the first ODI behind them as they take on Afghanistan. The Sri Lankan side could take some positivity from the 2nd ODI where they managed to restrict the visitors to a total of 228 in the first innings. Unfortunately, the match had to be abandoned due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Lankans will thus be looking to put on a display in front of their home fans and salvage the series in the final ODI.

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming

The SL vs AFG 3rd ODI match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Match Details

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday 30th November at 2:30 pm IST.

The SL vs AFG 3rd ODI team prediction

Captain: W Hasaranga

Vice-captain: R Gurbaaz

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz, K Mendis

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, R Shah

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, G Naib, D de Silva

Bowlers: M Theekshana, F Farooqi, K Rajitha

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Possible Starting XI:

The Sri Lankan team predicted starting line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

The Afghanistan cricket team predicted starting line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

