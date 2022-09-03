SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Team And Probable XIs For Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Match, September 3, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Sri Lanka are all set to face Afghanistan for the second time in the Asia Cup as the two teams will be involved in a Super Four match on Saturday. The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams had faced each other previously in the Asia Cup opener and Sri Lanka had to endure a shocking eight wicket defeat in that contest. Batting first, Sri Lanka could only manage to register 105 runs. For Afghanistan, their pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi had picked up three wickets in the game.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side, in reply, reached the target comfortably with 59 balls remaining. Afghanistan opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 40 runs.

Sri Lanka, in their next encounter, claimed a two-wicket victory against Bangladesh to seal their spot in the Super Four stage.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AFG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super Four match.

SL vs AFG Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs AFG Match Details

The SL vs AFG Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 pm IST.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kushal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

