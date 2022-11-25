SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Afghanistan are touring Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. Both teams will be playing international cricket for the first time since the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan qualified for the Super 12 round in the T20 Championship but failed to pose any threat to other teams.

The first One Day International between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday, November 25. Sri Lanka are positioned in 10th place in the ODI World Cup Super League table. The team need to buckle up to ensure qualification for the World Cup next year. They have a good squad with players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis.

Afghanistan are also struggling in the Super League table. Thus, the three-match ODI series is crucial for them as well. The team will be playing under the leadership of Hashmatullah Shahidi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AFG Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan game will not be televised in India.

SL vs AFG Live Streaming

1st ODI will be streamed live on the official website of the International Cricket Council.

SL vs AFG Match Details

SL vs AFG match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele at 02:30 PM IST on November 25, Friday.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SL vs AFG Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Noor Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

