SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG match, August 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 pm IST

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s (August 27) Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Australia:

The wait for one of Cricket’s biggest spectacles is now over as the 15th edition of the Asia Cup flags off on Saturday, August 27. The tournament opener will pit hosts Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in the Group B fixture. The enthralling match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sri Lanka are the second most successful side in the Asia Cup, being crowned the champions five times. They had a dismal run in the last edition of the tournament, crashing out in the group stages. Under their new charismatic leader Dasun Shanaka, the side will hope to scale heights and eventually claim the prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have featured in the Asia Cup just twice before, finishing in fourth place on both occasions. They enter the tournament this time with renewed optimism, having made significant strides in recent years. Mohammad Nabi has been exceptional as the skipper and will continue to lead the side for the coveted tournament. All eyes will be on Afghanistan’s superstar Rashid Khan as he will be expected to weave magic with the ball in hand.

Who will the Lankan lions draw first blood or will the Afghan side stamp their authority on the fixture? Do not miss the live action starting from 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AFG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

SL vs AFG Live Streaming

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SL vs AFG Match Details

The SL vs AFG match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

