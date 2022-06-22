SL vs AUS 2022: David Warner Warns Sri Lanka Providing 'Fantastic Preparations' to Australians by Dishing Out 'Extreme' ODI Pitches

Australia may have lost the ongoing five-match ODI series in Sri Lanka but their opener David Warner feels that the pitch doled out for the contests are proving to be an ideal preparations for the tourists ahead of the two-match Test series beginning next week. Sri Lanka registered a thrilling four-run win in the 4th ODI on Tuesday to take an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Warner missed out on a hundred by just one run as Australia were bowled out for 254 in 49 overs in an unsuccessful chase of 259. Only once so far in the ongoing series that a team has touched the figure of 300 runs as batters have found it difficult to get going, especially against the spinners.

Warner though sees a positive outcome. “We’re always expecting turning wickets and it’s fantastic preparation for us … it’s great practice leading into the Test series," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We actually love that they’re playing on the wickets back-to-back, that’s what we want, we can’t get that practice in the nets – the nets are green. For us it’s great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls. It’s going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we’re going to get there," he added.

The memories of the 2016 tour must be fresh on the minds of Australians when they were clean swept 3-0 on turning pitches with the Rangana Herath claiming 28 wickets during the series.

“This is extreme spin, you don’t usually see these types of wickets, you only see them here. India is completely different, they’re actually good wickets and they turn day three and four," the 35-year-old said.

Warner said the Australian batters will have to be extremely focused.

“It’s about being busy – I remember playing in Dhaka, that was one of the worst wickets I’ve ever played on, and I made a hundred. It’s about committing, it’s about concentration and it’s about batting long periods of time. In the subcontinent, one little mistake will cost you. You’ve got to be ‘on’ all the time," he said.

“It’s going to be difficult, especially with the heat, but we’re looking forward to it.," he added.

