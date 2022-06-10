SL vs AUS 2022: Sri Lanka Recall Bhanuka Rajapaksa For Australia ODIs

Hard-hitting batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the Sri Lanka one-day squad on Friday for the five-match home series against Australia beginning next week. The 30-year-old announced his shock retirement in January before retracting it a week later and was ignored for Sri Lanka’s subsequent tour of India on fitness grounds.

He returned to Sri Lanka’s T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also named in the 21-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series with the third and final match scheduled in Kandy on Saturday.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODIs Schedule

1st ODI - June 14, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

2nd ODI - June 16, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3rd ODI - June 19, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

4th ODI - June 21, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

5th ODI - June 24, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Meanwhile, Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the first couple of One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka beginning on June 14, and could possibly miss the entire white-ball series because of a freak injury he suffered in the opening T20I at Colombo on June 7.

While there were doubts over the left-arm seamer’s inclusion in the ODI series after he suffered a deep gash in his bowling finger by accidentally rubbing it on his shoe spikes, and subsequently required six stitches, a news in cricket.com.au late on Thursday said that he will not take part in at least a couple of ODIs, and possibly miss the entire white-ball series.

Starc, though, will be available for the two-Test series at Galle from June 29. As a backup, Cricket Australia had already drafted pace bowler Jhye Richardson in their ODI squad.

The report added that Nathan McAndrew will join the Australia A squad as cover for Richardson, who has “been promoted to the ODI group having originally earned selection only for the T20 leg of the all-format tour".

The two teams are currently playing in a three-match T20I series which Australia lead 2-0. The third and final T20I will be played on Saturday.

The ODI series will be followed by two Tests with both scheduled to be played in Galle.

