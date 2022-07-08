SL vs AUS, 2nd Test: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Settles Ship After Two Early Dismissals

Australia lost both their openers in the day’s first session after electing to bat against a Covid-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle on Friday.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka have made four changes to their team after a virus outbreak took down three of their players. The visitors, on the other hand, remain unchanged from their crushing opening win at the same venue in Galle.

The visiting team reached 99 for two at lunch on the first day with Marnus Labuschagne, 42, and Steve Smith, 13, batting at the break in Galle.

Sri Lanka, who trail the two-match series 1-0, handed Test debuts to spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis after a coronavirus outbreak in their team.

Theekshana, a mystery spinner, played a key part in the team’s 3-2 series victory in the one-day internationals. While 30-year-old Prabath Jayasuriya has taken 234 wickets in 62 first-class matches.

But it was their lone fast bowler Kasun Rajitha who gave them an early breakthrough when he bowled the left-handed David Warner for five in the fifth over of the day.

Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne attempted to rebuild as they put on 55 runs for the second-wicket stand, which was broken by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis. Ramesh cleaned up Khawaja for 37 and nearly got Labuschagne on 28 but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed a stumping.

Ramesh, who took four wickets in the previous match, bowled all through the session while Theekshana, Jayasuriya (left-arm orthodox) and Rajitha were rotated from one end.

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 count went up to five on the eve of the final Test after Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando were tested positive. Angelo Mathews, who was ruled out after testing positive on Day 3 of the first Test, returned to the team for this Test.

Australia won the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1 while the hosts grabbed the ODI trophy by winning the series 3-2. The visitors won the first Test by 10 wickets, which was their first Test win in Sri Lanka since 2011. They will be looking to seal the series with a win in this second and the final Test of the series.

