SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction For 5th ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022, June 24, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s (Friday) fifth ODI match between Sri Lank and Delhi Capitals: Sri Lanka might have won the ODI series against Australia but the hosts will still be looking to keep their winning momentum alive as the two teams take on each other in the final match today. The final match of the series is slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the penultimate match, Sri Lanka secured a thrilling four-wicket victory to seal the series. Batting first, Sri Lanka registered a total of 258 runs. Batter Charith Asalanka (110 runs off 106 balls) scored a blistering ton to help his side in reaching a formidable score. In reply, the Aaron Finch-led side were bundled out for 254.

Earlier, the Aussies had kicked off the series on a promising note as they managed to win the first ODI by two wickets. Later, Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable comeback to win three consecutive matches and clinch the series.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia match.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, June 24, at 2:30 pm IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

