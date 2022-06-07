SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia:

The Australian cricket team is on a tour to Sri Lank for an all-format tour comprising a three-match T20I series, five-match ODI series, and two Test matches. The first T20 International between the two sides will be conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium on June 07.

Australia and Sri Lanka last played a T20I series earlier this year in February. The team capitalized on the home conditions as they defeated the island nation by 4-1. Though Sri Lanka will aim for revenge, it won’t be an easy task. After losing to Australia, they endured a 0-3 loss against India in a three-match T20I series.

However, better performance is expected from the side as they will be playing in their own backyard. Australia, on the other hand, will be high on confidence as they will walk as favorites into the T20I series. Australia last won a one-off T20I game against Pakistan in April by three wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Australia game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

SL vs AUS match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:00 PM IST on June 07, Tuesday.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain - Mitchell Marsh

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AUS Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c)

Australia: Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here