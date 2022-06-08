SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia: Australia will aim to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series as they will play the second T20 International against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, June 8.

T20 world champions Australia got off to a perfect start in their tour to Sri Lanka. They scored a scintillating win in the first T20 International by 10 wickets. Opting to bowl first, the visitors caused havoc in the opposition ranks.

Josh Hazelwood’s magical four-wicket haul restricted Sri Lanka to 128 runs in their 20 overs. Mitchell Starc also flaunted his class with the ball as he picked three wickets.

Chasing the total, Australia won in 14 overs without losing any wicket. David Warner and Aaron Finch looked absolutely lethal as they slammed 70 and 61 runs respectively. Sri Lankan bowlers failed to make an impact in an easy run chase.

The host will have the last chance to save the series on Wednesday. Good performances are expected from Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Australia, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Australia game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs AUS Match Details

SL vs AUS match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:00 PM IST on June 8, Wednesday.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - David Warner

Vice-Captain - Pathum Nissanka

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs AUS Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc

