SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday’ 3rd T20I Match, June 11, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 7:00 PM IST

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s third T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia: Sri Lanka will be desperately seeking a victory against Australia in the third T20I match tomorrow in order to avoid a humiliating whitewash. The third and final T20I match of the series is slated to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

In the first match of the series, the visitors scripted a convincing 10-wicket win to kick off the series on a promising note. In the penultimate match, the hosts did put up a fight but it was not enough to avoid a defeat as the Aaron Finch-led side clinched a thrilling three-wicket triumph in the game.

In the final match of the series, Sri Lanka will be depending on their spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva after the 24-year-old all-rounder produced a stellar bowling show to scalp four wickets in the second T20I.

Ahead of the third T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs AUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Australia third T20I match.

SL vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka and Australia is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app

SL vs AUS Match Details

The SL vs AUS match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 11, at 7:00 pm IST.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Glenn Maxwell, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

