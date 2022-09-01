SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match, September 1, 7:30 PM IST

SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play in a must-win encounter in the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams lost their opening game to Afghanistan. Thus, only the team winning the Thursday content will qualify for the Super Four round.

Sri Lanka witnessed a collapse of their batting line-up in the curtain-raiser against Afghanistan. Batting first, the team posted a dismal score of 105 runs in their 20 overs. Apart from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no batter scored even 20 runs. Lanka bowlers had nothing much to defend and thus Afghanistan won in 10.1 overs only. The responsibility now falls on the senior players, including Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, to put up a good total on Thursday.

As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they also lacked with the bat. Following a collapse of the top-order, the team was heading towards an embarrassing total. However, a 48-run knock by Mosaddek Hossain propelled the team to 127 runs. The score wasn’t enough to challenge Afghanistan as Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim smacked 43 and 42 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs BAN Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

SL vs BAN Live Streaming

Asia Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs BAN Match Details

SL vs BAN match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on September 01, Thursday.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain - Pathum Nissanka

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Anamul Haque

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs BAN Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain

