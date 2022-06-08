SL vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Sorath Lions and Halar Heroes: Halar Heroes and Gohiwad Gladiators will be fighting for their survival in the Saurashtra T20 2022. The qualification chances of Heros and Gladiators are hanging by a thread and the two teams need to win all their remaining league games.

Halar Heroes have better chances of qualification as they have lost and won one game each. With two points, they are fourth in the points table. After winning their first game against the Kutch Warriors, Halar Heroes lost their second match to the Zalawad Royals by 54 runs. Winning the upcoming two games will confirm a final berth for Heroes.

Speaking of Sorath Lions, they are third with two losses and one victory. Lions are coming into the Wednesday game after losing their last match to Gohilwad Gladiators by three wickets. Lions qualification chances will depend on the performance of other teams in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Sorath Lions and Halar Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs HH Telecast

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes game will not be telecast in India.

SL vs HH Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL vs HH Match Details

SL vs HH match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on June 8, Wednesday.

SL vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dharmendrasingh Jadeja

Vice-Captain - Chirag Jani

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Snell Patel

Batters: Navneet Vora, Siddhant Rana, Hitendra Jadeja

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Kunal Karamchandani, Parth Chauhan, Rishi Patel

Bowlers: Dharmendrasingh Jadeja, Sunil Yadav, Sonu Batham

SL vs HH Probable XIs:

Sorath Lions: Jay Chauhan, Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Chirag Pathak, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Devang Karmata, Divyaraj Chauhan, Sonu Batham, Rishi Patel, Tarang Gohel, Abrar Shaikh

Halar Heroes: Pranav Nandha, Sunil Yadav, Arpit Vasavada(c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel(wk), Kunal Karamchandani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja

