Home / News / Cricketnext / Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: SL Begin Super 12 Campaign Against IRE
Live now

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: SL Begin Super 12 Campaign Against IRE

SL vs IRE: Match 15 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match 15 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Hobart. Also, check the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match 15 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15:

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 08:53 IST

Hobart

Advertisement

Live Updates SL vs IRE, Bellerive Oval, Hobart: Two teams who began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on losing notes before bouncing back to progress ahead will lock horns on Sunday. Sri Lanka suffered a stunning defeat to Namibia on the opening day of the competition before beating United Arab Emirates and Netherlands to top their group. Read More

Oct 23, 2022 08:44 IST

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15:

Oct 23, 2022 08:37 IST

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: Ireland Are Giant Killers.

Underestimate Ireland at your own peril. They have just knocked out the two time champion West Indies to secure a Super 12 berth. Meanwhile Sri Lanka can be mercurial at times. They lost their opener against Netherlands and yet they are here today.

Advertisement
Oct 23, 2022 08:31 IST

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: Welcome to Hobart

Hello and the warmest welcome from the chilly Australian island city of Hobart where Sri Lanka will open their Super 12 campaign against Ireland. This is going to be a cracker.

Read more

On the other hand, Ireland lost to Zimbabwe by 31 runs but stepped up in their next two fixtures to record big wins over Scotland and West Indies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

What date T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here