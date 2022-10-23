Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: SL Begin Super 12 Campaign Against IRE

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 08:53 IST
Hobart
Live Updates SL vs IRE, Bellerive Oval, Hobart: Two teams who began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on losing notes before bouncing back to progress ahead will lock horns on Sunday. Sri Lanka suffered a stunning defeat to Namibia on the opening day of the competition before beating United Arab Emirates and Netherlands to top their group. Read More
Underestimate Ireland at your own peril. They have just knocked out the two time champion West Indies to secure a Super 12 berth. Meanwhile Sri Lanka can be mercurial at times. They lost their opener against Netherlands and yet they are here today.
Hello and the warmest welcome from the chilly Australian island city of Hobart where Sri Lanka will open their Super 12 campaign against Ireland. This is going to be a cracker.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match
What date T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will take place on October 23, Sunday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?
Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?
Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs
Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando
Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here