Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15: SL Begin Super 12 Campaign Against IRE

On the other hand, Ireland lost to Zimbabwe by 31 runs but stepped up in their next two fixtures to record big wins over Scotland and West Indies.

What date T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Ireland vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Ireland vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

