SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Namibia: The 2022 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will commence with an encounter between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday. The two teams form a part of Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka played a warm-up against Zimbabwe and scored a victory by 33 runs. Kusal Mendis was brilliant in the game as he scored 54 runs off just 29 balls. With the ball, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana picked two wickets each. They were scheduled to play another warm-up against Ireland but it was abandoned due to rain. Sri Lanka will walk into the match as favourites as they are coming after winning the Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

Namibia also did well in their warm-up match against Ireland. Namibia recorded a win by 11 runs by defending a score of 138 runs in 20 overs. Ben Shikondo ensured a victory for his team by picking a three-wicket haul. Their second match against Zimbabwe was cancelled without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs NAM Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Namibia game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

SL vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs NAM Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong at 9:30 AM IST on October 16, Sunday.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain - Jonathan Smit

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Mendis

Batters: Jonathan Smit, Pathum Nissanka, B Rajapaksa, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: D Wiese, Jan Frylinck, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, M Theekshana, D Chameera

SL vs NAM Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: C Karunaratne, K Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, D Chameera, D Madushanka, D Gunathilaka

Namibia: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, R Trumpelmann

