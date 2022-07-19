SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique Pips Legendary Javed Miandad to Create Massive Record For Pakistan

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique achieved a massive feat during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, Galle. The young opener slammed a century on Day 4 to put Pakistan in the driver’s seat. Shafique was 112 not out and leading Pakistan at 223-3 in a 342-run chase.

The right-handed batter started his Test cricket on a high as the century on Tuesday helped him become the leading run-scorer for Pakistan after 6 Tests.

Shafique has scored 672* runs in 6 Tests so far as he pipped legendary Pakistan batter Javed Miandad on the tally of scoring most runs after 6 matches.

He will get a chance to add more to the tally on Sunday. Miandad had scored 652 runs in 6 matches, while he ended his career with 8832 runs in 124 games at an average of 52.57.

“He is one of the best players, so he provided good support while batting and guided me all along on how to play," Shafique, who called his ton a “special one", said of captain Azam.

“So was a not a good thing when he got out but now the responsibility lies on me."

Pakistan need 120 runs to take lead in the series, while Sri Lanka have to take seven wickets to get their second straight win at a venue where they beat Australia last week to end that two-match series level at 1-1.

Sri Lanka took the second new ball in the 81st over but the spinners kept up the attack in the tense final overs of the day.

In the morning, Sri Lanka resumed the day on 329-9 in their second innings. Dinesh Chandimal was stranded on 94 when they were all out for 337.

Pakistan began strongly with a 87-run partnership between Shafique and fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq, who made 35, but an alert stumping from wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella broke the stand.

It was Shafique’s second century in Test cricket as it was laced with five fours while he also hit his only six against Jayasuriya and said things went to plan.

“We have just one plan in mind and that is to go after Jayasuriya," said Shafique.

“He has done well in the first innings and if we figure him out well here then we have a pretty good chance of batting well against them," he added.

