SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, July 24, Galle International Stadium, 10 AM IST

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan: Sri Lanka will be determined to level the series as they will face Pakistan in the second Test match starting from tomorrow. The second and final match of the series will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Pathum Nissanka, who missed the first match due to the Covid-19 virus, is set to make a return to the Test squad. Apart from Nissanka, spinner Lakshitha Manasinghe will also be a part of the side for the second Test. Sri Lanka’s 21-year-old spinner Maheesh Theekshana will reportedly miss the second match after being ruled out due to an injury. Manasinghe is expected to replace Theekshana in the final Test encounter.

Previously, in the first Test, the visitors claimed a four-wicket win to secure a vital lead in the series. Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten 160-run knock.

Ahead of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs PAK Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test match.

SL vs PAK Live Streaming

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs PAK second Test Match Details

The SL vs PAK second Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday, July 24, at 10:00 am IST.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Prabath Jayasuriya

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Angelo Mathews, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

