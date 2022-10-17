SL vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Match 6 of T20 World Cup, October 18

Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will face-off in the match 6 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 18. This is a must-win match for both the teams. While UAE lost their encounter against Netherlands, Sri Lanka were stunned by minnows Namibia in the first match of the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by Namibia. The likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan leaked too many runs. While chasing a target of 164 runs, Sri Lankan batting line-up capitulated without much resistance. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will hope that his team can make amends on Tuesday and avoid getting knocked out from the league stage itself.

Meanwhile, UAE lost a close encounter against Netherlands. UAE captain CP Rizwan can take heart from the fight that his team put up while defending a low total. UAE would know that pressure will be on the Sri Lankan team and will be aiming to cause an upset on Tuesday.

Ahead of the riveting match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will thematch 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates be played?

The match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will be played on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will thematch 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates be played?

The match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will be played at the Kardinia Park inGeelong.

What time will thematch 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates begin?

The match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast thematch 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates?

The match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of thematch 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates?

The match 6 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs UAEDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dushmantha Chameera

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI forSL vs UAEDream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Muhammad Waseem, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Basil Hameed, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Palaniapan Meiyappan

SL vs UAEProbable Playing XI:

SL Predicted Line-up:Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

UAEPredicted Playing Line-up:CP Rizwan (C), Chirag Suri, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

