>SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday, January 21, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The series is currently levelled at 1-1. The host, Sri Lanka, didn’t disappoint as they took the early lead after winning the first ODI by five wickets. However, Sri Lanka couldn’t continue that momentum in the second ODI, as the visiting team came back strongly and won that game by 22 runs.

Zimbabwe, riding on the exploits of skipper Craig Ervine (91), Sean Williams (46) and Sikander Raza (56) among others posted a massive 302-run total on the board. In the chase, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble at 63/4, Dasun Shanakha’s sensational knock of 102 runs off 94 balls went in vain, as Zimbabwe bowlers took control of the game after his departure and the hosts fell 22 runs short of the target in the end.

Advertisement

With the series tied at 1-1, both sides will be eyeing a big win at the expense of each other. Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

>SL vs ZIM Telecast

SL vs ZIM match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SL vs ZIM Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SL vs ZIM Match Details

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe contest will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele at 02:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21.

>SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sean Williams

>Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka

>Suggested Playing XI for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Kusal Mendis

>Batters: Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka

>Allrounders: Sean Williams, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza

>Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Blessing Muzarabani and Maheesh Theekshana

>SL vs ZIM Probable XIs

Advertisement

>Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Pradeep

>Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Mazakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here