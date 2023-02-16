SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Live Streaming For T20 World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs Australia, St George's Park, 6:30 PM IST

Both Sri Lanka and Australia will look to continue their winning momentum when they square up at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Group 1 fixture between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women will take place at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. The two teams had last faced each other in the 2020 T20 World Cup and Australia had emerged victorious in that contest by five wickets.

Moreover, in their last five T20I meetings, the Asian side have not managed to register a single win against Australia. The defending champions kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign on a promising note after claiming a resounding win over New Zealand by 97 runs. In their next match, the Meg Lanning-led side recorded an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got the better of South Africa by three runs in the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side, in their next encounter, defeated Bangladesh convincingly by seven wickets.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs AU-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women match.

SL-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

SL-W vs AU-W Match Details

The SL-W vs AU-W match will be played at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa on Thursday, February 16, at 6:30 pm IST.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Chamari Athapaththu, Ellyse Perry, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Inoka Ranaweera

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

