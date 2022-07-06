SL-W vs IND-W 3RD ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022, July 7, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 10 AM IST

Check the SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Team Predictions and hints for the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka Women and India Women. Also, check the schedule of the third ODI Test match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka Women and India Women:

Indian women’s cricket team would aim to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series by winning the third and final women’s ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team has played exceptional cricket on their tour to Sri Lanka.

Indian women’s team has played a fearless brand of cricket and have completely outplayed their hosts. In the second ODI, the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma stitched together a match winning partnership as India easily chased down the target of 174 with all 10 wickets to spare.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been exceptional with the bat, will hope that her team finishes the tour on a high. Sri Lanka on the other hand will be playing for their pride as they look to avoid the humiliation of a series whitewash. Opener Hasini Perera has not been consistent in the series and will look to get some runs under her belt. Skipper Athapaththu also needs to play a captain’s knock and spend some more time at the crease if Sri Lanka is to have any chance of beating a strong Indian team.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

What time will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 10:00 am IST, on July 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI?

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women live on their official YouTube channel.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hansima Karunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya

Sri Lanka Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

