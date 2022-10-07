SL-W vs MAL-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka Women will take on Malaysia Women in an exciting encounter of the Asia Cup on October 8. Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka are in imperious form and have won their last two encounters. With genuine match-winners in their squad, Sri Lanka Women are the overwhelming favourites to win this match.

Malaysia Women have lost every match in this tournament so far. They aren’t in the race to progress to the next round and will play for their pride. Malaysia has nothing to lose and will look to cause an upset on Saturday. Malaysia will have to devise specific plans against the likes of Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will begin at 8:30 am IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL-W vs MAL-W Probable Playing XI:

SL-W Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

MAL-W Predicted Line-up: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria

