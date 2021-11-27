>SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women: In the 11th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Sri Lanka Women will be going up against West Indies Women. The encounter will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 27, Saturday. Both West Indies and Sri Lanka delivered a promising performance in their respective first games and they will be hoping to continue the same momentum throughout the tournament.

Sri Lanka Women are currently ruling the points table with two points under their belt. The team hammered the Netherlands in their first game by 34 runs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu delivered a hair-raising performance as she slammed a century to power her team to an impressive total of 278. In reply, the Netherlands scored 196 runs in 43.4 overs and Sri Lanka were declared the winners owing to the DLS method.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, were up against Ireland Women in their first match. The Caribbean side saw stunning performances from the bowlers as Ireland could score only 159 runs. West Indies comfortable chased the score courtesy of Deandra Dottin who ended up with a knock of 73 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

>SL-W vs WI-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women match in India.

>SL-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>SL-W vs WI-W Match Details

Sri Lanka Women will be playing against West Indies Women at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

>SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Deandra Dottin

>Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu

>Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani

>Batters: Hasini Perera, Deandra Dottin, Nilakshi de Silva

>Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Oshadi Ranasinghe

>Bowlers: Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Tharika Sewwandi

>SL-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

>Sri Lanka Women: Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi, Achini Kulasuriya, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva

>West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

