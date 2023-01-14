SL-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Sri Lanka U19s Women vs USA U19s Women, January 14

SL-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka and USA will lock horns in game 5 of the ICC U19s Women’s T20 World Cup on January 14. Both teams will be eager to begin their campaign on a winning note. Sri Lanka will be the favourites to triumph on Saturday. With genuine match-winners like Sumudu Nisansala, Nethmi Senarathne and Vishmi Rajapaksha in their squad, Sri Lanka have a formidable squad.

Meanwhile, USA will fancy their chances. USA’s Anika Kolan and Isani Vaghela will have to be at the top of their game if they are to win against Sri Lanka. USA’s bowling unit has players like Disha Dhingra, Jivana Aras and Bhumika Bhadriraju. If these three get going, it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women be played?

The match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women will be played on January 14.

Where will the match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women be played?

The match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women will be played at the Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni.

What time will the match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women begin?

The match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women will begin at 5:15 pm IST, on January 14.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women?

The match between Sri Lanka U19s Women and USA U19s Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Geetika Kodali

Vice-Captain: Bhumika Bhadriraju

Suggested Playing XI for SL-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anika Kolan, Sumudu Nisansala

Batters: Manudi Nanayakkara, Disha Dhingra, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Isani Vaghela

All-rounders: Aditi Chudasama, Dewmi Vihanga

Bowlers: Bhumika Bhadriraju, Geetika Kodali, Pamoda Shaini

SL-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Predicted Playing XI:

SL-WU19: Sumudu Nisansala, Nethmi Senarathne, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rishmi Sanjana (C), Dahami Sanethma, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Harini Perera, Pamoda Shaini

USA-WU19: Anika Kolan, Isani Vaghela (C), Lisa Ramjit, Geetika Kodali, Suhani Thadani, Ritu Singh, Aditi Chudasama, Snigdha Paul, Disha Dhingra, Jivana Aras, Bhumika Bhadriraju

