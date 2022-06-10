SLC Announces Lanka Premier League 2022 Will Take Place From July 31 to August 21

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday that the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will take place from July 31 to August 21.

The announcement means that doubts over the tournament’s hosting due to the immense economic and political crisis in the country were quashed, especially with Sri Lanka currently hosting Australia for an all-format series.

The five-team tournament will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo for the initial matches before the action shifts to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

“We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament," said Shammi Silva, SLC President.

The tournament in total will play 24 games, while registration of International Players for the Player Draft of the ‘Lanka Premier League’ will commence shortly.

The first edition of the LPL was held in 2020, followed by the second edition in 2021. Both editions of the tournament have been won by Jaffna Kings, with Galle Gladiators ending as runners-up twice.

