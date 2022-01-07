SLC Lifts Suspensions on Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has lifted the one-year suspensions of its three senior cricketers — Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella — five months after they were sanctioned for a bio-security breach during the national team’s tour of England last year. “Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the three players from playing International Cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," SLC stated in a press release.

It was during the tour that the trio went on a night out in Bristol and were caught on camera outside the confines of bio-security bubble in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic in UK last year. “The latest decision was taken following a request made by the three players to Sri Lanka Cricket to lift the ban imposed on them, pursuant to the conclusion of the LPL 2021.

“Based on such request, SLC obtained a report from the Doctor to provide counseling for the 3 players during their period of suspension. “Upon consideration of the said report submitted by the Doctor, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided at a meeting held on Friday to remove the suspension of the said three players," the statement added.

The remaining period (7 months) will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players’ conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC. Accordingly, the trio will be able to play domestic cricket with immediate effect and will also be available for national selection, subject to complying with mandatory fitness standards.

All three are set to be selected during Sri Lanka’s tour of India starting late next month.

