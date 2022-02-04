>SLG vs TAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Sloggers and Tarik: Sloggers (SLG) will lock horns with Tarik (TAR) in match no. 11 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Friday, February 4, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar. Sloggers didn’t get the results they hoped for in their first two matches as they lost to Bavaria by 26 runs and 9 wickets respectively. The team batted splendidly in both matches, however, lacking support from their bowlers affected them. They will look to bounce back when they face Tarik.

On the other contrary, Tarik are having a wonderful campaign this season, as they’ve won all four of their games so far. The team remains unbeaten in the competition and much of that credit goes to their batters, who’ve scored 100 plus in total runs on three occasions. They will more than likely perform well once again.

Advertisement

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will be played at the same venue which begins at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday, February 5.

Ahead of the match between Sloggers and Tarik; here is everything you need to know:

>SLG vs TAR Telecast

SLG vs TAR match will not be telecasted in India.

>SLG vs TAR Live Streaming

The Sloggers vs Tarik game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SLG vs TAR Match Details

Both matches will be hosted at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar, the first match will be played on Friday, February 4 at 10:00 PM IST, while the reverse fixture will commence at 12:00 AM IST, on Saturday, February 5.

>SLG vs TAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Sameer Nayak

Vice-Captain: Kayron Stagno

>Suggested Playing XI for SLG vs TAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Luke Collado, Daniel Guest

Batters: Julian Freyone, Myles Goodfellow, Marc Gouws

All-rounders: Maanav Nayak, Sameer Nayak, Kayron Stagno

Bowlers: Adam Orfila, Ryan Gonzalez, Michael Kelly

>SLG vs TAR Probable XIs:

Sloggers: Kayron Stagno, Julian Freyone, Jawwad Bokhari, Matt Hunter, Lee Graham, Luke Collado (wk), Matthew Reoch, Christian Barbara, Garry Turner-Bone, Ryan Gonzalez, Charles Harrison (C)

Tarik: Daniel Guest (WK), Sameer Nayak, Balaji Avinash Pai (C), Marc Gouws, Maanav Nayak, Shaun Ainsworth, Timothy Anderson, Myles Goodfellow, Michael Kelly, Adam Orfila, Harshdeep Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here