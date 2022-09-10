SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the Caribbean Premier League 2022 when they will lock horns with Saint Lucia Kings. Amazon Warriors are yet to score their first win in the competition and are thus languishing at the bottom of the table.

The team is heading to the Sunday game after scoring a four-wicket defeat against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. For the team to do well, the batters need to pick the rhythm at the earliest. They ended up with only 162 runs against the Patriots at a relatively flat pitch of the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, have one win and three losses to their name. With two points, they are occupying second-last place. Lucia Kings were thrashed by Barbados Royals in their most recent match by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs GUY Telecast

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

SLK vs GUY Live Streaming

SLK vs GUY fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLK vs GUY Match Details

SLK vs GUY match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet at 4:30 AM IST on September 11, Sunday.

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain - Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Tim David, Shai Hope, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: David Wiese

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alzarri Joseph

SLK vs GUY Probable XIs:

Saint Lucia Kings: Jeavor Royal, Roshon Primus, Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim David, Niroshan Dickwella(wk)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gudakesh Motie, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling

