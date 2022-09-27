SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The cricket carnival in the Caribbean islands has reached its business end as the Saint Lucia Kings clash against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the eliminator match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022.

The enthralling match is slated for Wednesday, September 28, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The losing side will be eliminated, while the winning team will advance to play in the second Qualifier.

The Jamaica Tallawahs had an amazing start to their CPL campaign but have tarnished it over the course of the tournament. After reigning at the top during the initial week, the Jamaican side had an inconsistent run in the tournament but did enough to hold onto the fourth position in the points table. Skipper Rovman Powell would have chalked out his plans to put up a good display in the crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Kings also have endured a pretty inconsistent season. Most of the batters including captain Faf Du Plessis have failed to put up a string of good performances. However, the side has managed to churn out victories and finished in the third position in the league. They will be eyeing a win and would want to advance to the next stage.

Ahead of the match between Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs; here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs JAM Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs will not be telecast in India.

SLK vs JAM Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLK vs JAM Match Details

The SLK vs JAM match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 28, at 4:30 am IST.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Wiese

Vice-Captain: Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase,

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Fabian Allen,

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Possible Starting XI:

Saint Lucia Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: RS Primus, Roston Chase, Tim David, Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), David Wiese, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, PAS McSween, Jeavor Royal

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholson Gordon, Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, M Pretorius, Amir Jangoo (wk), K Lewis, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir

