Sloggers vs Calpe Giants Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match, February 07, 10:00 PM IST

>SLG vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Sloggers and Calpe Giants: In the 17th and 18th match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, Caple Giants will be going up against Calpe Giants. Both the matches will be played on February 07, Monday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST.

Sloggers need to be more consistent with the willow to improve their performance in the tournament. The team has won just one of its four league matches to occupy fourth place in the points table. In their last league match, Sloggers ended up with 109 runs while chasing 123 to lose the game against Tarik by 13 runs.

Calpe Giants, on the other hand, are doing extremely well in the league. They have featured in a total of six league matches, winning four and losing two games. Calpe lost their first two matches against Tarik. However, since then, the team is undefeated and is on a four-match winning streak.

>Ahead of the match between Sloggers and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>SLG vs CAG Telecast

SLG vs CAG match will not be telecasted in India.

>SLG vs CAG Live Streaming

The Sloggers vs Calpe Giants game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>SLG vs CAG Match Details

The Sloggers vs Calpe Giants contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>SLG vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kayron Stagno

Vice-Captain- Julian Freyone

>Suggested Playing XI for SLG vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Jacobs, Luke Collado

Batters: Patrick Hatchman, David Robesson, Julian Freyone

All-rounders: Paul Edgeller, Kayron Stagno, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: Ryan Gonzalez, Charles Harrison, Scott Blake

>SLG vs CAG Probable XIs:

>Sloggers: Luke Collado (wk), Matthew Reoch, Christian Barbara, Kayron Stagno, Julian Freyone, Jawwad Bokhari, Matt Hunter, Lee Graham, Garry Turner-Bone, Ryan Gonzalez, Charles Harrison (c)

>Calpe Giants: Harry Scott, David Jacobs (wk), Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Scott Blake, Lee Rimmer, Lorne Burns, David Robesson, Paul Edgeller (c), Joseph Marples, Patrick Hatchman

