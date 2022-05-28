SMA vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Smashers vs Kings May 28, 8:30 AM IST

SMA vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s (May 28) Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match 28 between Smashers and Kings: Smashers will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to take on Kings on Saturday (May 28) in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022. The 28th match of the tournament between Smashers and Kings will be played at the Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

In their last match, Smashers secured a thrilling three-run win against Kings. Smashers had scored 109 runs losing four wickets in 10 overs. Later, during their run chase, Patriots could manage to reach 106 runs in 10 overs.

Kings, on the other hand, come into the fixture after playing out a draw against Patriots in their last encounter. Batting first, Kings had managed to score 104 runs losing six wickets in 10 overs. Patriots, in reply, managed to equal the total in 10 overs after losing seven wickets.

With six points from six matches, Smashers are currently at seventh spot in the standings. On the the other hand, Kings are at sixth position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Smashers and Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SMA vs KGS Telecast

Smashers vs Kings game will not be telecast in India.

SMA vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMA vs KGS Match Details

SMA vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 am IST on May 28, Saturday.

SMA vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhupender Chauhan

Vice-captain: R Adithya Reddy

Suggested Playing XI for SMA vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mathavan M, Muhammed Salmanul Faris

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran A, Mohit Mittan, Thivagar G, Abhilash Kulkarni

All-rounders: Bhupender Chauhan, R Adithya Reddy

Bowlers: Shishir HR, Tejveer Singh, Akshay Jain S

Smashers vs Kings Possible XIs

Smashers Line-up: P Sunil Kumar, Vijay Rajaram, Mohit Mittan, Mathavan M (captain and wicketkeeper), R Adithya Reddy, Abhilash Kulkarni, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Vishal Khokhar, Thamizh Azhagan R

Kings Predicted Line-up: Gautham Srinivas, Kamaleeshwaran A, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Thivagar G (captain), Satish Jangir B, Rajaram S, Bhupender Chauhan, Madhan Rathinam, Shishir HR, Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wicketkeeper), Tejveer Singh

