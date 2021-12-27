'Small Things he Has Worked on': Dinesh Karthik Analyses What Technical Changes Have Helped KL Rahul

India opener KL Rahul on Sunday scored his seventh Test century and gave his team a perfect start on the opening day of the first Test match at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa. With his knock of unbeaten 122, India find themselves in a solid spot with 272/3 on the scoreboard after opting to bat first on Sunday.

Rahul became only the second Indian opener to score a Test century in South Africa.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz after the end of play on Day 1, Dinesh Karthik analysed the reasons behind the opener’s red-ball exploits of late.

According to Karthik, Rahul’s initial struggle in Test cricket was due to his inability to consistently emulate what he did to fast bowlers in domestic cricket. He claimed said the batter wasn’t able to perform at his best against bowlers in the international arena who bowled at a pace in the range of 140-145+kmph.

However, tweaking his technique over the years has helped him take on the challenge of the international bowlers as well, Karthik opines.

Analysing Rahul’s technique, the stumper said, “Rahul has changed a few things technically. Like the way he stands, his position of hands, these sort of small things that he has worked on and got better at. That has given him the confidence to go out there."

Reflecting upon the way Rahul is playing now, the wicketkeeper-batter added that he is placing himself in good positions to play the right shots.

The 29-year-old’s performance is hailed as “impressive" considering that he had been entrusted with the additional responsibility of the vice-captaincy ahead of the series.

India are hoping for a winning start to the the three-match Test series.

