SMI vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Stockholm Mumbai Indians and Hammarby: In the Wednesday evening ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 games, Stockholm Mumbai Indians will cross swords with Hammarby. Stockholm Mumbai Indians gained a some momentum in their last two games.

Stockholm Indians failed to start on a good note as they lost to Stockholm Tigers by nine wickets and 13 runs. Following two losses, the team made amends to win its next two matches against Umea by four and three wickets. Two back-to-back victories have pushed the team to fourth place in the points table.

Hammarby are second with six points from three losses and as many defeats. Hammarby are heading into the Wednesday game after winning their last game against Umea by 12 runs. The team defended 97 runs in ten overs as Umea were restricted to 85.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Mumbai Indians and Hammarby, here is everything you need to know:

SMI vs HAM Telecast

Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Hammarby game will not be telecast in India.

SMI vs HAM Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMI vs HAM Match Details

SMI vs HAM match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

SMI vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Darshan Lakhani

Vice-Captain - Swapnil Kale

Suggested Playing XI for SMI vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Ali

Batters: Hakeem Abdullah, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Khalid Mehmood

All-rounders: Swapnil Kale, Imran Ulah, Sameer Hankare

Bowlers: Chandrakant Shelar, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir

SMI vs HAM Probable XIs:

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Chandrakant Shelar, Ruturaj Dhage, Darshan Lakhani, Swapnil Kale, Sanjay Mahajan (c), Sameer Hankare, Irfan Soudagar, Vipul Shirodkar, Shekhar Singh, Sunil Kaklij, Pratik Sankhe (wk)

Hammarby: Khalid Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Aftab Ahmad, Syed Faizan, Imran Ulah, Arslan Ali (wk), Muhammad Munir (c), Anas Tanveer, Hakeem Abdullah, Humaiz Javed, Assad Javed

